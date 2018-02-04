CASE and Greek Life Welcome You to the Spring Semester with Community Involvement Opportunities

Campus Activities and Student Engagement is hosting the Spring 2018 Involvement Fair on Wednesday, Jan. 31 to provide a platform for recruiting interested students to campus organizations.

Boasting over 110 student organizations in attendance, the involvement fair will sprawl throughout the Dreyfus University Center Encore, Laird Room and Concourse to accommodate each one with a space to reach out to students in the community. From interest and hobby clubs to professional, academic and political organizations, all student organizations are welcomed to set up a booth to reach out to the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point community.

Touting the motto “Explore. Experience. Engage.”, the involvement fair promotes the many benefits of joining student organizations.

“It’s the single biggest event to find out about the majority of the student organizations we have on campus,” said Leigh Jentz, program assistant for CASE.

Over half of the student organizations on campus attend the Involvement Fair, so students are able to get a good view of what opportunities are available to them and relate to their academic or professional interests.

“I highly encourage students to join student orgs,” Jentz said. “It’s just another piece in their toolkit, another way to add to the classroom learning as you can get into the student organization, network with the students that are also in the same [major], with the faculty or staff member that’s advising, with the faculty members in that major, you can interact with them more outside the classroom.”

Jentz also pointed out that many organizations organize speakers to provide students with an outlet to learn from professionals in their field. Other opportunities include conferences which enables members to travel and network with the field outside of the immediate campus community.

“[We] always encourage students to join another organization, a fun or hobby one that they have, just to get another network of students,” Jentz said. “Usually there are a lot of fun, cool opportunities with those.”

Recruiting for fraternities and sororities also begins on Feb. 9 in the DUC with the “Meet the Greeks” recruitment kickoff. Fraternities and sororities will be present to answer questions and distribute resources for students interested in or considering Greek life on campus.

Additional information about the events can be found on the Stevens Point Involvement Network website. The involvement fair begins at 6 p.m. on Jan. 31, and Meet the Greeks begins on Feb. 9 at 5:30 p.m.

Calvin Lemieux

Reporter

calvin.g.lemieux@uwsp.edu