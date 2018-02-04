Humanity vs. Technology: Review of “Black Mirror”

Albert Einstein is quoted as once saying, “It has become appallingly obvious that our technology has exceeded our humanity.” Nearly 70 years later, these words are taking on new life in the form of the hit Netflix original series, “Black Mirror.”

This British science fiction series has grown in popularity since its release of the first season in 2011. The highly anticipated fourth season was just dropped on Dec. 29, 2017, and received a 93% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

“Black Mirror” is an anthology series, meaning each episode is stand-alone and features a different cast. While each episode is distinct, they all seem to ask the same question: Is technology harming or helping the world?

Every episode of “Black Mirror” is set in an alternate present or the near future and centers around some form of technology. In most episodes, the technology is fictional, but it’s easy to imagine something similar integrating into our society in the not too distant future. This is what makes the show so eerie.

“Black Mirror” is often compared to the popular anthology series from the 1960s, The Twilight Zone. Both shows are dripping with satire and aim to create a commentary on weighty subjects like war, politics, the justice system or modern society.

The title of the show has a double meaning. One literal meaning references the “black mirrors” found in every living room, office and palm: powered-down screens.

Another interpretation of the title is that “Black Mirror” serves as a metaphor for the show’s very purpose. It reflects our modern society, but with a dark twist. Every episode exhibits the harmful side effects of seemingly innocent and helpful technology.

With only six episodes in the fourth season and 19 in the entire series, it’s an easy show to binge watch on a cold, February weekend. However, viewers should be warned that the dark, nihilistic nature of the show is more digestible when broken up in multiple viewings.

The unique style of an anthology series allows first time viewers to start wherever they choose, and season four might just be the best place to dive in.

“Black Mirror” is notorious for unpredictable storylines that push the boundaries and strike a healthy dose of fear into the audience. Season four breaks from this trend and delivers some much-needed hope.

The creator and writer of “Black Mirror,” Charlie Brooker, went on record with Digital Spy and explained that the rational behind this tone change stems from the feeling of chaos and division most Americans are experiencing.

“If you’re living in a dystopia, you don’t necessarily want to look at another one. So I sort of thought, let’s maybe not make them all [depressing]. Although, the thing is, you have to be aware that a lot of people tune in for that. So you still want to give them that,” Brooker said.

This promise of hope is manifested in episodes like “USS Callister” and “Hang the DJ.”

“USS Callister” is the first episode in the fourth season and is by far the most comedic episode in the series.

Some viewers are calling “Hang the DJ” the “San Junipero” of the fourth season. This is a reference to the wildly popular and Emmy Award winning episode from the third season, which centered around an 80s themed love story.

To please those who tune in for the depressing narratives that “Black Mirror” fans have come to expect, season four provides bleak episodes like “Crocodile” and “Metalhead” that seem to go from bad to worse.

Those who oppose “Black Mirror” assert that the show is unsettling, and some might even say disturbing. However, fans argue that it’s this feeling of being unsettled that makes watching the show enjoyable.

The show’s use of satire opens up a dialogue about a lot of subjects that are often difficult to talk about, such as the harmful effects of social media or the questionable ethics behind artificial intelligence. The dramatic, sometimes gruesome situations serve as a warning and wake up call.

Above all, viewers should remember to always let their humanity exceed their technology.

Elizabeth Olson

Arts & Entertainment Section Editor

eolso148@uwsp.edu