Humans of Point

Bethany Hasenberg is a junior majoring in Communication Sciences and Disorders with a minor in Psychology.

What class are you most excited about this semester?

Honestly, Physics 115: Acoustics. It’s going to suck a lot, but I love math and I’m excited to see how I can challenge myself to do well in the course.

Who has been your favorite professor in college so far?

Definitely Dr. [Maggie] Watson[, professor of communication sciences and disorders]. I had her the last two semesters, and I feel like I’ve connected with her really well! She’s a great professor overall, and cares for her students.

Where’s your favorite place to study?

Any place with a whiteboard! That way I can see everything I need to know for an exam at the same time. Plus, who doesn’t love drawing on whiteboards?

John Flood is a junior majoring in Chemistry.

What class are you most excited about this semester?

I am most excited about the Religious Studies course I’m taking this semester. We are studying the religion and society of ancient Israel. Not only am I excited to explore and learn about a different culture, I’m looking forward to seeing how it will deepen my understanding of the Old Testament scriptures.

Who has been your favorite professor in college so far?

Agh, this question is hard. I’ve had so many great professors! I think a favorite was my freshman math professor, Bob Vandenheuval. He had an amazing way of helping us learn course material and kept us entertained with his incredible humor and wit.

Where’s your favorite place to study?

On the second floor of the library, back behind the archives. There are some desks with an incredible view of the campus. Not only is it quiet and secluded, but it’s a great place to people watch during my study breaks!

Elizabeth Olson

Arts & Entertainment Sectional Editor

elizabeth.a.olson@uwsp.edu