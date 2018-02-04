UWSP Jazz Festival Honors Don Greene and Benny Goodman

The 27th annual University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point Jazz Festival invites middle school and high school jazz ensembles from all over Wisconsin and Minnesota for a day of workshops and master classes, culminating in a professional show that’s open to the public.

“This year is a special year,” said Mathew Buchman, professor and director of Jazz Studies. “It marks the fiftieth anniversary of the UWSP Jazz Ensemble, first directed by Don Greene, Professor Emeritus, on February 22nd, 1968. He’ll likely be in attendance.”

Buchman went on to explain that the festival is also celebrating the 80th anniversary of the first ever jazz ensemble concert, played by Benny Goodman in Carnegie Hall on January 16, 1938. Professional trombonist Ryan Keberle and his band, Catharsis, are headlining the public performance, which will pay tribute to both Greene and Goodman.

In addition to performing, attending high school and middle school jazz combos and jazz ensembles will attend master classes taught by UWSP faculty and receive feedback. Performers are also eligible for scholarships to attend Camp COFAC, the College of Fine Arts and Communications’ summer education program.

When asked how UWSP faculty and students are getting involved with the festival, Buchman said that “Faculty are helping with master classes, as well as helping general management of the festival. Students play a huge role in running the festival. They volunteer, run sound equipment and help people get set up. We couldn’t do it without the students.”

Buchman said that he hopes that students get a lot out of attending the Keberle and Catharsis performance, saying “it will be a great show.”

The festival will take place on Feb. 2 in the Noel Fine Arts Center. While tickets for the 1 p.m. performance are sold out, tickets for the 7:30 p.m. performance are still available to purchase over the phone or online.

