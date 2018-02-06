Humans of Point

Emma Willis is a junior elementary education major with a minor in English.

If you could travel anywhere in the world right now, where would it be?

If I could go anywhere in the world, I would go to Santorini, Greece. I would love to stay in one of the white houses that overlooks the sea and spend all day swimming and reading.

What’s the worst part about traveling?

The worst part about traveling is definitely sitting still until you get there. I always get so excited to be at my final destination that just sitting and waiting is torture!

What’s the best part about traveling?

The best part about traveling is seeing new places! Even if it’s just a short road trip, I love driving through little towns that I’ve never seen before.

Elizabeth Olson

Arts and Entertainment Sectional Editor

elizabeth.a.olson@uwsp.edu