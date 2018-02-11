My name is Dashanay Scott, I’m a junior at the University of Wisconsin Stevens Point majoring in communication with an emphasis in media studies. I am the late-night event coordinator for Centertainment productions which is apart of campus activities and student engagement (case). This past weekend I had a great time coordinating Poet- Tea, a poetry event with Ebony Stewart, and jay the poet (Joshua Hanyard) in the encore.

Centertainment productions coordinates all sorts of on campus events, a few including, concerts, movies, comedy shows, and Poetry events. Every year the Centertainment productions staff attends National Association for Campus Activities (NACA), an activity conference, in St. Paul, Minnesota to book talent that the students will love for the upcoming year. This is where Ebony Stewart was booked, who at the time was hosting her showcase.

After booking talent, the student coordinators coordinate what the event will look like, plans for advertisement, and what other services the event will need. Along with every event there are positions who services are often overlooked, such as, ushers, campus reservations, and program services. Confirming and requesting these services are most important because without them there will be no show. During the show Ebony made sure to commend our program technician Amy, on her great work with the stage lights and sound.

Coordinating a range of events will bring about a variety of emotions. With every event there comes multiple details, and a time commitment. At times the amount of details can become overwhelming, but having a supportive team, staying organized, and having a thorough plan will help you coordinate a successful event.

Once of the things I like most about coordinating event for UWSP is that I’m able to indulge in the events that I put on. I think Poet- Tea went very well, and so did other attendees. My main goal for this event was to give attendees with a relaxed atmosphere to develop intimacy with the poet. In which, I hoped attendees would be able to feel the words being spoken, then just listening. In the end my goal was accomplished, the crown was small, yet both poets kept the audiences’ attention.

I think that makes this job stand out from other ones, I feel that I can still be a student, while working, it makes it more enjoyable.

Something that stood out to me with this event was the artist themselves. Their poems were touching, although they were short, I felt some of the poems summed up emotions I’ve felt my entire life. Jay the Poet and Ebony Stewart poems were diverse, and each poet displayed characteristics of their attitude. I enjoyed when both poets as channeled “the love of a mother”, while also speaking on the absence of a father.

