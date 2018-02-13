A Look into Sports

Five Score for Pointers in Victory Over Superior

It had been 18 days since its last victory, but the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point women’s hockey team secured a 5-2 win on the road against UW-Superior on Feb. 10, its first since Jan. 23.

Freshman forward Cassie Newcomer started the scoring with a goal midway through the first period to give the Pointers a 1-0 lead.

Later in the first period, Superior stormed back with two goals of its own to take the lead from Stevens Point 2-1.

Senior forward Ali Biagini responded with a goal on a power play early in the second quarter and junior forward Cara Lemirande scored just over six minutes later to regain the lead for Point.

The Pointers helped put the game away in the third period with goals by senior forward Maddie Schlossmacher and senior defenseman Ellie Punnett.

Senior goaltender Sydney Conley picked up the win for UWSP with 22 saves.

Stevens Point will now prepare for the Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference Championship semifinal games at UW-River Falls on Feb. 23 and 24. Times for each game are yet to be announced.

UWSP Wrestling Fares Well at WIAC Championship

Pointer’s wrestling failed to win any of its weight class titles, but still took third in the WIAC championship with a score of 116.5 on Feb. 9.

Junior Ben Vosters (125 lbs.) and freshman Luke Smiley (149 lbs.) finished second in their respective weight classes.

Senior David Granatelli (157 lbs.), senior Dylan Diebitz (197 lbs.) and junior Dan Squires (184 lbs.) each took third in their respective weight classes.

The Pointers will finish off the regular season when it travels to Minneapolis, Minn., to take on Augsburg University on Friday, February 16. Matches are set to begin at 7 p.m.

Pointers Net a Trio of Victories at Midwest Invite

Three Pointers won their respective events as the men finished fifth with 77 points and the women finished sixth with 53 points in a field of eight teams on Feb. 10 in Whitewater.

Junior Brent Reierson finished first in the shot-put event with a throw of 16.05 meters.

Freshman Evan Torgerson took first in the 400-meter dash with a time of 49.67.

Freshman Adrienne Lewis grabbed the lone victory for the women, finishing first in the long jump with a distance of 5.73 meters

Freshman Matt Stelmasek pocketed a second-place finish in the 5,000-meter run with a time of 14:59.48.

Junior Angela Breunig recorded a second-place finish in the pole vault with a height of 3.68 meters.

UWSP will stay home this weekend to host the Big Dawg Invitational on Saturday, Feb. 17. Events are set to get underway at 10:30 a.m. in the Multi-Activity Center.

Men’s Hockey Finishes Regular Season with Tie

The UWSP men’s hockey team stalemated Eau Claire to a 4-4 tie on Feb. 10, as the team finished the regular season undefeated in conference play with a 6-0-2 record.

Junior forward Tanner Karty gave Stevens Point the early lead with a score during the second minute of the game with an assist from senior forward Willem Nong-Lambert and freshman forward Colin Raver.

After falling behind 2-1 to close the first period, the Pointers answered with two goals in the second period by sophomore forward Brennan Miller. Miller was assisted by junior defenseman Stephan Beauvais on the first goal and freshman forward Carter Roo and sophomore forward Kelly O’ Brien on the second.

Eau-Claire tied the game at three early in the third period, but Nong-Lambert provided the answer for the Pointers with a goal just over eight minutes into the period. Junior defenseman Ryan Bittner assisted Non-Lambert with the goal.

Stevens Point’s defense failed to secure the win as the Blugolds scored during the 11th minute of the final period and the two teams went scoreless in overtime.

Senior goalie Max Milosek recorded 33 saves in the draw.

UWSP heads into the WIAC Men’s Ice Hockey Championship as a one seed in the battle for the Commissioner’s Cup. Stevens Point will host the winner of the first-round series between UW-River Falls and UW-Superior. Game time is yet to be announced.

Women’s Basketball Extends Winning Streak to Three

UWSP women’s basketball eclipsed its season high win streak of two with a road win against UW-Stout 77-55 on Feb. 10, to claim three straight victories and even the Pointers conference record at 6-6.

Stevens Point used a 25 point fourth quarter, while holding the Blue Devils to just eight points, to pull away for the win.

Sophomore guard Carly Cerrato led the Pointers in scoring with 18 points. Cerrato added four rebounds and two assists as she played 25 minutes coming off the bench.

Senior guard Mickey Roland led the team in rebounds with seven and added 12 points, a steal and an assist.

Fellow senior guard Lexi Roland led the team in minutes (33) and steals (two) while contributing 13 points, six rebounds, two assists and one blocked shot.

Senior Taylor Barrett led the team in field goals made with seven and added 14 points, six rebounds, two blocked shots and a steal.

Stevens Point will travel to take on UW-Oshkosh Wednesday, Feb. 14, in the team’s final regular season road game. Tip-off is set for 7 p.m.

O’Heron Dominates in Win Over Stout

Junior Forward Canon O’Heron used a 19 point and six rebound effort to propel the Pointers to an 80-63 victory over UW-Stout on Feb. 10, at Bennett Court.

The win keeps Stevens Point tied with UW-Platteville for first in the conference with a 10-2 record.

O’Heron added an assist and steal to his game leading statistics.

Junior guard Nate Dodge finished the game with 18 points and contributed three rebounds and two steals.

Senior guard M.J. Delmore recorded 15 points and two rebounds as three Pointers finished in double figures scoring.

Bennett Court will be in use again this week as it hosts the Pointers final regular season home game when UW-Oshkosh comes to town on Wednesday, Feb. 14. Tip-off is set for 7 p.m.

Kevin Bargender

Sports Editor

kbarg079@uwsp.edu