“Around the Corner with John McGivern” Puts Stevens Point in the Spotlight

Fans and viewers of Wisconsin PBS stations may already be familiar with “Around the Corner with John McGivern,” hosted by the titular Emmy-winning actor of Disney fame, as he explores and highlights Wisconsin communities and shares their stories.

McGivern and his crew have been all over Wisconsin throughout the past six years, from Milwaukee to the nearby town of Wausau to Appleton.

The program has come to Stevens Point, and the episode about our community will air on Feb. 22 statewide on PBS. For those interested in catching a glimpse of the episode early, the Stevens Point Area Convention & Visitors Bureau is hosting a preview showing at the Sentry Theater at 1800 Northpoint Drive on Feb. 20.

Doors will open for the preview showing at 6 p.m., and the show will start at 6:30 p.m. McGivern will be in attendance. The preview is open to the public, and there is no cost of admission.

Highlights of the upcoming Stevens Point episode include McGivern’s visits to Point Brewery, which has been running for over 160 years, and his visit to WWSP 90FM to talk about their yearly trivia contest, which is the largest in the world.

“I just want you to know how grateful we are to all of you, and we don’t want you to miss out on the fun. John McGivern and I can’t wait to see you all again and watch you enjoy this episode – it’s one of our personal favorites of Season 7. We hope to see you on February 20th,” Lois Maurer, producer and director of “Around the Corner,” said in an email to featured guests on the show and members of the community.

Those who can’t make it to the preview showing can watch the episode on PBS on Feb. 22 at 7 p.m., or find it on the Milwaukee PBS YouTube channel after it airs.

Calvin Lemieux

Reporter

calvin.g.lemieux@uwsp.edu