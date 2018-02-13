Humans of Point

Amy Wasleske is a senior majoring in English education with a minor in creative writing.

How do you feel about Valentine’s Day?

I feel like Valentine’s day is a great time to show someone that you care about them. Some years I am happier about it than others. This year I am excited to have a day with my girls!

Do you have any traditions or favorite memories of the holiday?

Every year on Valentine’s Day I watch “A Walk To Remember.” It is wonderfully sappy, sad, and cheesy… everything you want in a Valentine’s Day movie. Also I always make chocolate-covered strawberries.

What’s your favorite Valentine’s Day candy?

My favorite Valentine’s Day candy are Reese’s Peanut Butter Hearts. I don’t know what it is but they just taste better than the regular cups.