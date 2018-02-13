Justice Week Brings Awareness About Human Trafficking to UWSP

The International Justice Mission chapter at the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point will be hosting its annual Justice Week event this year on April 9-13 to shed light on modern day slavery to students on campus.

The UWSP chapter was founded by individuals from the Campus Crusade for Christ. Since their creation, the chapter has hosted their own Justice Week at the university.

The week will be full of a variety of events. On Monday, a series of Ghana videos will be shown, documenting abusive conditions endured by children in Lake Volta.

An attorney from Lotus Legal in Milwaukee will be here for an open panel discussion on Tuesday, along with an intern from International Justice Mission and the founder of Fresh Start Learning in Milwaukee.

On Wednesday, there will be a prayer and worship night with live music and educational materials. Then, on Thursday, there will be a restaurant fundraiser. Friday is still up in the air with an event still in the works, so stay tuned to the Justice Week’s Facebook event page for more information.

Each event is different during the week, but each highlights IJM and the work they do. All proceeds from the week’s events will be used to fund rescue operations around the world, freeing people from forced labor and sex trafficking.

Zoe Burckle, vice president of advocacy, looks forward to this year’s event.

“Our hope for the week is to bring not only a greater awareness of human trafficking to our campus, but to also spur students toward seeking justice for the poor and oppressed,” Burckle said.

The most successful event that IJM has put on had about 70 people attend. This year, they are hoping to raise that number so students have the opportunity to become more aware of human trafficking and slavery.

International Justice Mission’s vision is to “Rescue thousands. Protect millions. Prove that justice for the poor is possible.” IJM is a global organization that believes that change is possible.

The UWSP campus chapter meets on Wednesdays from 5 to 6 p.m in DUC 211. Burckle and other members of IJM welcome anyone that would like to be a part of this movement.

When asked why join IJM, Sophia Bergner, dietetics major, said, “It just gives people something beautiful to stand up for. Freedom for innocent people, and the justice that they deserve to see.”

Samantha Brown

Reporter

Sbrow154@uwsp.edu