LGBTQ+ Student Org. Moves In with Sibling Office For More Convenience

The Gender-Sexuality Alliance has moved in with its sibling office, the Gender and Sexuality Resource Center, in the upper level of the Dreyfus University Center.

Over the past couple weeks, the GSA has been moving its stuff from its previous location in 70B in the lower level of the DUC to the upper level adjacent to the Multi-Cultural Resource center and the Drop in Tutoring and Learning Center.

Eli Masinini, sophomore studio arts major and public resources coordinator, said, “It’s been a long time coming for this combination and I do like that we are all together in one place.”

Masini explained it was confusing originally when he first arrived on campus because there were two different offices, each with its own purpose and each serving students a little bit differently.

The GSA was a safe space to hang out and meet other LGBTQ+ students as well as a social organization to be a part of. The GSRC is a center for resources like information, counseling and support for those students.

Alan Bustamante, alumnus and advisor for GSA as well as the GSRC coordinator, said that both groups are happy to be under one roof because its not only centralizing the resources but also they can connect easier to students because the groups are in one place.

Bustamante said the two organizations are still separate entities.

“I can help students get from point A to point B with graduating if they are having trouble,” Bustamante said. “I can also open dialogues about how we can make this campus more inclusive and welcome.”

Kade Johanning, GSA executive coordinator, said, “While the space is tight, the GSA is happy to be closer to their advisor and both of the staff for the GSA and the GSRC are excited to see what the future holds.”

One of the things Bustamante wants to do is open a dialogue on queer transgender people of color and the resources they need.

“We need to see how we can utilize our resources to help them out as well,” Bustamante said.

Every first Monday of the month is when the GSRC has its transgender support group, the second Tuesday of every month is the QTPOC support group and the third Wednesday of every month is the coming out support group.

Another major thing Bustamante wants to bring to campus is getting the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point onto a Campus Pride Index.

“As far as recruiting goes, it is important for us to get on it because LGBTQ+ students will look it up to see where our campus sits on it,” Bustamante said. “The national index lets students see how friendly and accepting the community and university campus is. Currently, UWSP isn’t even on it.”

Bustamante explained that the GSRC focuses on five major things. They include, supporting all students, building a community, educating the local community, highlighting QTPOC and creating the campus pride.

If students wish to check out the GSRC, it is located in DUC 206, and students can get on an emailing list to get updates from the GSA or the GSRC events and news.

“We’ve got everything from books to movies, pamphlets, contraceptives, chill people and occasional visits from dogs” Masini said.

Aaron Zimmerman

Reporter

Azimm667@uwsp.edu