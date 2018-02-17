Students at the University of Wisconsin got to experience the MAZE this past Thursday, February 15th from 7pm – 9pm in the laird room. The MAZE is an illusionist performance piece founded by magician Jim Munroe. The event was coordinated by CRU and was completely free for students.

Jim Munroe was eager to baffle students with his unique magic tricks. In which, before the show Jim, took a walk around the DUC proving skeptical students that magic was indeed real. Students were surprised and were at a lost for words, instead students filled their snapchats with the unbelievable experiences brought by Jim Munroe and couldn’t wait to experience the MAZE.

The Maze was highly anticipated by students at UWSP, doors would open at 6:40pm, and students wasted no time lining up a little early to secure a good seat. The laird room was packed, but when Jim hit the stage, everyone was silence and attentive.

The MAZE did a great job keeping the crowd engaged, and there was barely any chatter. The crowd was in synch, after each trick the crowd would react together. The MAZE did a great job with getting students involved with the show. There were multiple students pulled on staged to help during the show.

Jim stage set- up was unique, and very thought through. The stage was set in the middle, and there were two projection screens on each side of the stage. During the show these screens would project a close visual of the Maze, and they also displayed Pepsi commercials during the breaks. The setup is an important aspect of the show, the screens along with the sounds helped viewers become more in tuned with the show.

During the show there was a few tricks that were just nerve wrecking. In which, the crowd all watched together with one eye open and the other one closed.

One trick that had this effect was the “nail in the nose trick”. During this segment of the show there was a student called out from the crowd to help. Once you got on stage she was instructed to help hammer a nail in one of Jim’s nostrils. This trick had the crowd in awe but slight disgust.

The MAZE had a lot of tricks that were too good to be real. For example, one segment a student was called on stage, and put into this hypnosis. During the hypnosis she was told to choose numbers randomly, after the student was done she was to grab this paper out of a specified box. In the box was a lottery ticket with all the numbers the student had given. The crowd exploded with hand claps, “woahs..

There was one more trick that made the crowd explode with emotion, the I phone trick. During this trip a student was chose from the crowd and instructed to place their I phone in a brown paper bag. There were other paper bags on the table which were empty. During this trip the student was supposed to try and not choose the bag with his phone in it to get smashed, but he did choose the bag with his phone, it got smashed and powered off.

The crowd had filled with remorse for the student and their broken I phone, but the trick wasn’t over yet. Jim instructed somebody from the crowd to call that specific students phone, and seconds later the phone started ringing in a bowl across the stage. The crowd exploded with awe, and applause.

The MAZE was a life changing experience, and during the show viewers were exposed to numerous tricks from multiple magicians. The MAZE not only filled with tricks but also with illusion. In which, every aspect of the show helped create a visual trip that couldn’t be explained and was hard to ignore.

The MAZE is an experience that I would recommend to everyone, and especially to critics. The MAZE would unravel any skepticism and put on an energetic show for everyone. Jim, and his other magicians that helped put on the MAZE were very personable. Their quirky humor made the show even better.