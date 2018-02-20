“Black Panther” Exceeds Expectations in Opening Weekend

“Black Panther” is the movie Marvel fans have been waiting excitedly for, and it certainly does not disappoint.

The movie just hit theaters on Feb. 16 and already brought in an estimated $201.8 million, breaking multiple box office records.

The plot fits nicely into the Marvel series, picking up right where viewers last saw the lead character, T’Challa, in “Captain America: Civil War.” Following the death of his father, the prince returns to his home country of Wakanda to step up to the role of king.

When the history of Wakanda is explained at the beginning of the movie, viewers learn that the African country was struck by a meteorite made of vibranium hundreds of years ago. (Avid fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe might remember that this is the same metal that Captain America’s shield is made out of.)

Vibranium is the most precious metal on the planet, and the Wakandan people possessed more than they knew what to do with. With its power, they made great strides in scientific discovery and used it to benefit of the five tribes that comprise the Wakanda nation.

When colonizers descended on Africa, the Wakandan people hid themselves to avoid anyone disrupting their way of life.

Fast forward to modern day, and Wakanda is the most advanced country in the world, but they maintain the illusion that they are nothing but a destitute third-world country.

Their vibranium fueled hover-trains, weapons and advanced healing practices, all hidden under a cloaking force field, make Tony Stark’s inventions look like they belong at a middle school science fair.

What makes this movie so striking is the juxtaposition of this sci-fi technology with tradition African styles. The people of Wakanda wear clothes with saturated colors and intricate, geometric patterns, wear their hair in a variety of natural styles and some even use an ancient form of body art called scarification. The amount of detail that went into the costuming for each character is Oscar-worthy.

While the movie centers on a power struggle between T’Challa, played by Chadwick Boseman, and a challenger who wishes to strip him of his royal title and superhuman powers as the Black Panther, it’s the women who truly steal the show.

The elite group of warriors that is tasked with protecting the royal family is entirely comprised of women. Between their spear-wielding combat skills and signature looks complete with shaved heads, the only word to describe them is “fierce.”

This powerful crew is led by Okoye, played by Danai Gurira, and she’s the fiercest of them all. She doesn’t shy away from any challenge and would gladly die to defend Wakanda.

Lupita Nyong’o’s character, Nakia, is another strong female lead who isn’t afraid to get her hands dirty fighting for what she believes in. Nyong’o brings energy, sass and sexiness to her role.

T’Challa’s younger sister, Shuri, is played by Letitia Wright. Her character is the main source of comic relief for the movie and charms the audience with her youthful wit. The way Shuri and T’Challa banter and tease one another shows that the classic sibling relationship is universal.

Shuri also takes advantage of the technology at her disposal and is constantly in her lab working on new weapons, medical techniques and any other inventions that could benefit their community. While it’s a bit hard to believe that the nation’s best scientist is a teenage girl, it’s also refreshing to see a young, female of color leading her people through STEM.

“Black Panther” is one of the best movies to hit the big screen in quite some time. It celebrates African heritage with stunning visuals, features powerful performances from a mostly black cast led by a black director, praises strong women and still provides the action packed storyline that Marvel fans have come to love and expect.

What’s not to love?

Elizabeth Olson

Arts & Entertainment Editor

eolso148@uwsp.edu