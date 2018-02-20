Books For Hearts Spreads the Love of Reading to Local Children

This February, the Aspiring Educators Club collected money for a drive to equip local children with free books.

Books for Hearts is a book drive that is run locally in Stevens Point. The Aspiring Educators Club of the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point collected money to be given to the drive. The club then takes the money to use to purchase books to be given to student in the Stevens Point public and parochial schools on Valentine’s Day.

Though the book drive ended, anyone wishing to help children get books they can donate to the Reading Is Fundamental literacy network.

Karina Welch, president of AEC and elementary education major, said that the cost of one book is about five dollars. However, the club also accepted cash donations.

In an article published on The Children’s Book Review, the Author Lori Calabrese said, “Picture books help develop story sense. Children learn the beginning, middle and end of a story and can often relate to the age-appropriate issues and conflicts presented in a picture book,” which then helps them conflict solve later in life.

The article also explained that, when a child reads a book, it helps develop imagination. Children read the story and see the image in their minds, which helps to boost creativity and ingenuity later in life.

Welch explained the AEC is an education organization on campus that doubles as a resume builder. They have over 120 paid members who are highly engaged in all the professional development opportunities the organization has to offer.

The organization is geared toward providing the students with ways to grow professionally in the field of education. Club members have meetings on campus once a month but also provides students with other ways to network with professionals in the state such as attending the Wisconsin State Reading Association Convention or the Professional Issues Conference.

Anyone interested in joining AEC can find them on the Stevens Point Involvement Network. The next meeting will be March 14 and the topic is “How to get families on your side.”

Welch said, “It’s never too late to join in on all the professional development we have to offer.”

Aaron Zimmerman

Reporter

Azimm667@uwsp.edu