DSC Gives Students Leadership and Career Experience

Since June of 2009, Dining and Summer Conferences has been completely student run.

The shift to being a student run location has given students more control over their dining program and allowed students to introduce innovations that promote sustainable, local, farming and food practices.

One of these innovations is called Green on the Go, this initiative offers students the opportunity to purchase a reusable container for $6 that can be used at any DUC location to receive a fifty cent discount on their purchase.

The opportunity to make lasting changes, like Green on the Go, is a great experience for students. But in addition to that, Dining and Summer Conferences also rewards students financially for ideas like Green on the Go with $100 bonus and a pay increase.

Previously, student dining was partnered with Chartwells and employed approximately fifty students, but today, because of the switch, Dining and Summer Conferences is able to employ over 270 students. But that number is declining from last year.

However, the task of employing more students has become increasingly difficult because as enrollment declines, so does the number of students employed by Dining and Summer Conferences.

Gregory Lang, student payroll coordinator and administrative assistant, said, “I’ve done the math. Every single semester, our percent of the campus hired is around 3.8 percent and when the enrollment goes down, our numbers go down, but we’re always at that 3.8 percent.”

Suzette Conley, director of Dining and Summer Conferences, said, “We can’t fully operate our locations without student employees.”

Conley said there are common skills students gain from Dining Services that will benefit them, regardless of their major or career choice. Some of these skills include, time management, delegation, accountability and customer service.

“For me, just the fresh eyes that every group of students brings to the operation is refreshing, that’s what helps keep me going,” Conley said. “Every year the group of managers that Dining has in place wants to leave their mark and leave their trade mark to improve the dining program for future years.”

Olivia De Valk

News Editor

