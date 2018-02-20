Humans of Point

Hayden Pocquette is a freshman forest management major.

What’s your favorite meal of the day?

My favorite meal of the day is lunch because the opportunities on what you can eat are endless.

Which is the best place to eat: Upper, Lower or the DUC Food Court?

Lower Debot is the best place to eat on campus because it’s good food, quick and simple. Most importantly it’s closest to my dorm.

What’s the most adventurous thing you’ve ever eaten?

The most adventurous food I have ever eaten is fried calamari. It was ten-tacle out of 10.