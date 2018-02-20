Isherwood Wins Against Drainage Board

On January 31, 2018, Donald (Justin) Isherwood, a Plover potato farmer, won a years-long battle with the Portage County Drainage Board.

In 2013, Isherwood restored a drainage ditch into a successful brook trout habitat, that the Drainage Board believed obstructed drainage of surrounding fields. During the summer of 2016, the board removed the project, three weeks before Isherwood could make his case in court.

Clark County Judge Jon Counsell ruled in favor of Isherwood, stating that the Board’s removal of the project was a “pigheaded move” and violated the judicial process.

Counsell ruled that the Drainage Board must pay up to $8,000 to restore the habitat. It must also pay legal fees estimated at $50,000s. Already, the board spent 100,000 taxpayer dollars on the case. Drainage Board Chair, Paul Cieslewicz, said the board will appeal, claiming Judge Councell was biased and unprofessional.

The board has 45 days to appeal.

For years, the community of Plover believed its cold water streams could be better managed for trout without affecting drainage. Isherwood had a restoration project planned since purchasing his land in 2008. However, the Drainage Board denied him the ability, saying that he didn’t own the land. The board did allow him to build on the opposite side of the road, which is what he did. With approval by the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources, a concrete design plan and a $50,000 grant from the Natural Resources Conservation Service, Isherwood began his restoration project. Several years later, the Drainage Board ordered Isherwoood to remove his habitat, believing it was an obstruction to the stream and would cause flooding.

“In my point of view, they created a sense of hysteria and fear in the district that this kind of project was a threat to our very way of life,” said Isherwood.

Prior to Isherwood’s project, a survey of the stream found 100 trout per mile. After the project’s first year of existence, that number nearly doubled. In 2016, a survey conducted by the Fisheries Society of the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point found trout numbers reaching 20,000 per mile. During spawning season, estimates reached 50,000 trout per mile.

Not only did Isherwood’s habitat accelerate trout population, but it also made the water cleaner and flow at a steadier rate.

“Isherwoood is maintaining drainage of the land and providing habitat for aquatic life,” George Kraft, water resources professor, said.

Even though Isherwood is eager to rebuild, he is giving the Drainage Board a chance to appeal. Isherwood is also planning to reach out to his local farming community and educate them on how his habitat will benefit them, by providing cleaner water and better irrigation from an improved water flow.

Shannon Columb

Reporter

shannon.t.columb@uwsp.edu