IT Budget Takes a Hit

In recent years, the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point, as well as a number of UW institutions has experienced a decline in enrollment. This has caused a number of budget cuts in the institution. Information Technology is one sector being impacted by the cuts, which will lead to reduced services for students and faculty at the university.

“IT is the life blood of any institution,” Peter Zuge, chief information officer for IT, said.

The department is responsible for the campus’ networks, internet, software packages and other technological services. The service also assists both students and faculty with issues regarding accounts, computers technology and software.

The new recurring budget will be reduced by $180,000 every year. IT receives most of its funding from student tech fees and from the institution itself, and in light of the reduction, is currently investigating alternative funding.

The service is hesitant of charging service fees within the university because all sectors of the university are experiencing the same financial strains. IT is currently pursuing efforts to recruit and provide programs in order to reach out further to prospective students. This action will help down the road, but may not do much at the moment.

Budgetary reductions mean fewer of IT’s services will be offered, but it is still uncertain which services will be affected. Critical services, such as campus wifi, will remain as is, but other services that aren’t as frequently used may be reduced or eliminated completely.

“We’re doing everything we can so that the students will see as little impact as possible,” Zuge said.

