Pointer Staff Heads to ACP’s Best of the Midwest Conference

In what turned out to be a weekend filled with falafels and journalism, Naomi, Kathryn and I attended the Associate Collegiate Press’s Best of the Midwest Conference in Minneapolis.

We had never been to a journalism conference before and nervously drove into busy Minneapolis traffic unsure of what to expect–we weren’t disappointed.

From our very first key-note address to the closing awards ceremony, we were immersed in a culture of students and professionals passionate about the profession of journalism.

We attended sessions on profiles, features, typography, and even how to thrive as a small newsroom, and we are excited to bring everything we learned back home to our newsroom and our readers.

We saw areas where other student publications were doing well and other areas where they were doing differently (i.e. an article titled, “Best Places to Bang on Campus”). We had constructive conversations about what we do well at The Pointer and found plenty of room for development.

To be honest, as we drove into Minneapolis, I was a lot more excited about exploring the city than I was about exploring the intricacies of journalism. But as the weekend progressed, I came to realize that good journalism is knowing your city up and down.

Good journalism gets you out on the street, making observations and talking to the people living at the pulse of the cities I love to explore.

We brought home four awards this weekend: eighth place four-year weekly newspaper, ninth place publication website, fourth place special edition and first place editorial/commentary. But we also brought home the passion to change our newspaper for the benefit of our readers, the people at the pulse of Stevens Point.

Olivia De Valk

News Editor

odeva199@uwsp.edu