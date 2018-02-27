Belegarth Club Unites Students

Have you ever walked outside of Debot and seen a group of people fighting in cool medieval costumes? Well, that would be the Belegarth Club.

Due to the cold weather, they have to relocate temporarily, but as the weather becomes warm again, the field will be filled with students of this club.

The Belegarth Club is one of the most-seen clubs on campus, yet, very few students know about the club. The Belegarth Club’s name originated from a national organization that has been around for eighteen years. There are realms, other organizations, all around the country that are connected to this national organization.

The Belegarth Club at the University of Wisconsin Stevens Point meet Saturdays at 1 p.m. at Debot Field, or Room 110 of the Health Enhancement Center during the winter.

Campus knows them as the Belegarth Club, but in their creative medieval world, the realm at UWSP is known as the Sand Plains, named after the geographic features of the area, explained Phillip Bau, a member of the club. Apart from the realm’s name, each person who goes to a national venue to fight will receive a specific fighting name.

This club appeals to students who want to get active but aren’t interested in sports. There are a range of interests to explore within the club as well. The activity of fighting itself is a full-contact activity. Bedsides the fighting, students indulge in many creative outlets, such as weapon designing, costume designing and music.

Philip Bau loves the culture, which includes all sorts of people, the unique atmosphere and that everything is organic, or do-it-yourself.

“I’ve been making my own gear and making my own weapons since I’ve been apart of Belegarth,” Bau said. “I’m a crafty person, but I’d never thought I’d take up sewing, and now I love sewing and putting together garbs.”

Everyone is always welcome to come out and try, but the club recognizes that this activity isn’t for everyone.

Their practices run for about three hours, typically start with sparing and can lead to a number of battles, such as team fights, scenario battles, capture the flag and two man region battles.

New members may attend two practices to see if this is something they are interested in. Those who wish to join are subject to pay a yearly $5 membership fee. This fee covers travel and loaner gear, although members are encouraged to make their own.

The fees cover transportation to battles, recently the club went to a battle in Bloomington, Illinois. There were about 500 fighters crammed into a field house about the size of the UWSP Multi Activity Center. Even with a lack of space, the group still exploded with excitement. Another battle in which the club participates is “October Fest” where people from all over the world travel to participate.

When asked what this club can provide for non members, Bau said, “It’s a great way to make friends. It definitely helped me to adjust to life at college as a freshman. People are always willing to help. We look out for each other. This a great social group. Lastly, the battles help build confidence and self-esteem.”

In order to build a family environment, the group hosts a Thanksgiving potluck every year.

Quade Varga, another member of the club, said, “It’s the perfect blend of fantasy and community that I’ve been searching for my whole life. The trading culture fascinates me the most. People are so skillful, and the culture is very organic, not handmade.”

Varga also wanted to reiterate that Belegarth Club is more than fighting.

“Once you look past the fighting, you’ll see story tellers, craftsmen, musicians and performers.” Varga said. “I think it’s a spectacular taste of a different reality, we kind of create our universe.”

Dashanay Scott

Reporter

dashanay.scott@uwsp.edu