Creative Creations

Sunday fun day, anyone?

While waking up at 10 a.m. is already quite the treat, here’s another thing that’s pretty sweet; a Nutella and fresh strawberry puff pastry!

This is a flaky and decadent morning goody that pairs amazingly with a cup of coffee.

With the sun bright and the sky blue, I knew Frank Sinatra’s voice would add an even more heavenly tone to this Sunday morning. And it did. There’s something so romantic about his voice and being in the kitchen. Maybe it’s the bold and brassy elements, maybe it’s his moving lyrics. Either way, we knew he was the right way to start our day.

Now in the kitchen, each jazzy and bluesy tune seems to carry Nomin and I across the floor. As we gathered the few ingredients for this creation, puff pastry magic began.

We started with laying down the chilled puff pastry on a prepared baking sheet.

As Nomin sliced up our bright red strawberries, I helped eat a few. You have to test the product, right? Meanwhile, I whisked up an egg and brushed it about an inch from the edge of the puff pastry. This was going to be the glue for the top pastry.

But before we could get to that, it was Nutella time. In my opinion, this hazelnut chocolate dream is perfect for all occasions. I’ve known of its powerful pairing with fresh strawberries, but now the coupling of the two with a flaky pastry, mm! This sounds like something we could only find at a French bakery. And so on this sunny day, Nomin and I were about to jump continents for a rich and riveting morning.

Using a spoon, I spread the magic from the center, out to the egg wash line. I used a “healthy” amount, because who doesn’t love Nutella? Next, my graphic design creative friend took the strawberry mosaic by storm. Finding the right sized strawberries and precise angles to place them, our masterpiece was almost complete.

We followed with covering our work with the other puff pastry, while making sure to seal it well around the edges and get all the air bubbles out.

One last necessary touch was Nomin’s knife artwork. She cut lines into the pastry from the center and fanned outwards. This was going to be crucial for both the baking process and the beauty of this Sunday treat.

Lastly, I brushed the egg wash atop the entire pastry, while making sure to not let it drip over the edges.

We refrigerated it for 10 minutes to set, and then popped it in the oven.

It was an agonizing 25 minutes, especially when our house started to take on the smell of that French bakery I was telling you about earlier. But alas, the timer went off and Frank Sinatra continued to serenade us as we filled our coffee mugs. We cut ourselves a slice, sat down, and continued to embrace our Sunday with ease.

There’s so much to be grateful for, and a morning like this is surely one of them.

Alyssa Giaimo

Reporter

agiai848@uwsp.edu