Dancing for a Good Cause

Anyone passing by the Laird Room in the Dreyfus University Center on the evening of Saturday, Feb. 24 found themselves transported back in time as the music stylings of Frank Sinatra and Benny Goodman filled the air.

These throwback tunes were courtesy of the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point Jazz Ensemble, who performed live at the annual Swing Fling.

Event goers battled through snow and ice to attend Swing Fling this year, but the energy on the dance floor proved that it was worth it. The pulse from the drums and the rumble of the brassy instruments made it impossible not to want to get up and dance.

All levels of dancing skills were made to feel welcome on the dance floor. Some attendees were familiar with and skilled in the various styles of dances, such as the Foxtrot, Cha-cha or West Coast Swing. Other attendees were more comfortable swaying on the sidelines or socializing by the snack table, but that wasn’t an issue. The atmosphere and energy made it a fun night for everyone.

The most entertaining part of the evening was the few times a dance circle formed and dancers really got to showcase their skills. Whenever the circle was empty, the pressure was palpable as everyone waited to see who would run in next.

The event was only five dollars for UWSP students or eight dollars for community members, but all the proceeds went towards a scholarship for a UWSP Jazz musician.

The event was organized and hosted by Delta Omicron, UWSP’s chapter of a national co-ed music fraternity. Andi Franklin, senior choral and general music education major as well as the organization’s president, said they started planning for Swing Fling in October.

Aside from hosting this event, Delta Omicron members also usher events and host receptions for the music department.

“We function more as a professional fraternity than a social fraternity. Our main goal is service to the music department. That’s really what we’re there for, and also just to inspire professionalism in musicians and just to connect people,” Franklin said.

Franklin explained that Delta Omicron is an opportunity for people to come together due to the range of people from so many areas in the music department.

This is the third year Franklin has helped with the Swing Fling event, but this year felt different from others.

“We’re really excited just by the energy this year. Last year we had a lot of people, but it was a little more low key,” said Franklin.

A contributing factor to this energy could have been the attendance of members from Any Swing Goes. This UWSP club teaches hosts various events to teach others how to swing dance.

Erin Foth, junior political science major, was one of the members to attend the event. Her floor length black and red dress looked like something straight out of the 1920s, which added a flapper-vibe to the dance floor.

“My favorite thing is the live music. I am one of the prior presidents from the Any Swing Goes club, so watching people dance to it and listening to it is my favorite,” Foth said.

Swing Fling provided a care-free night of good music, good food and good dancing, all for a good cause.

