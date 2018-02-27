Gubernatorial Candidates, Walker and Gronik, Talk Education and the UW System

Democrat Andy Gronik and Republican Scott Walker recently made stops on their campaign trail to talk with students of the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point.

Because the University cannot endorse political candidates, these stops were hosted by College Republicans and College Democrats for Walker and Gronik, respectively.

With state support having declined by 25 percent in the past four years alone, the decisions made by Wisconsin’s next governor will make a huge impact in the future of our university.

Gronik said that the UW System is one of Wisconsin’s economic engines, and so he believes in, “putting appropriate funding into higher education, and also looking at the entire system of higher education perhaps in a way that we haven’t before and building on the strengths of our technical colleges, our two year colleges, our for year colleges and beyond, it’s exactly what we have to do to attract young people to our state.”

Amelia Heup, junior political science major and chair of College Republicans, attended Walker’s campus visit. Which, in contrast to some previous visits, was largely positive for the governor and those in attendance.

Heup said that Walker did not talk about increasing funding to the UW System but instead highlighted his six-year tuition freeze, which he says will attract more students to Wisconsin universities.

“He focused on that aspect of: we have a tuition freeze, we’re going to be using that to bring students in. Obviously, Point has kind of seen a decrease in enrollment and so that’s another kind of key aspect, that we have that five-year freeze, and it’s going to continue until we can make sure that it stops going up,” Heup said.

While Walker’s tuition freeze helps students, UWSP’s fork in the road website states that declining state support has made the university more dependent on tuition revenue than it had been in the past, and so frozen tuition further limits the universities ability to address this decline in support.

Declining state support under Walker has made him an unpopular guest on campus. In Walker’s past visit for the ground-breaking of UWSP’s new science building, he was heavily protested by faculty and students alike.

Heup mentioned that College Republicans were concerned that hosting the governor might bring about this kind of protesting, “We weren’t really sure what to expect.”

But in the end, Heup said, “We had a very good group of people, we had people that obviously weren’t a part of College Republicans, but it was more of a conversation, there was no dissenting, it was more of an open dialogue.”

“In the current political climate that we have you’d expect it to be a big blow out but in all actuality, we had a very structured conversation and had people ask their questions and have them be answered by the governor.”

Olivia De Valk

News Editor

odeva199@uwsp.edu