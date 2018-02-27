Humans of Point

Morgan Jeidy is a sophomore double majoring in urban forestry and political science.

What’s your favorite movie?

My favorite movie, I would have to say, is “Star Wars: The Force Awakens.” While I have a hard time choosing a favorite from the entire series, I have the deepest connection with Episode 7.

If you could meet any actor/actress, alive or dead, who would it be and why?

If I could meet any actor or actress, I would without a doubt meet Carrie Fisher. She will always be one of my all time favorite humans. There were no words that ever came out of her mouth that didn’t make me think.

Are there any movies coming out soon that you’re excited about?

One movie I am excited for that is coming out this year is the new Han Solo movie (“Solo: A Star Wars Story”). This was probably the most predictable answer I could have given.