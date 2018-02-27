IT Budget Takes a Hit

In recent years, the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point, as well as a number of UW institutions has experienced a decline in enrollment. This has caused a number of services in the university to evaluate and reduce their budgets.

Information Technology is one of the sectors being impacted by the reduction, which will lead to reduced services for students and faculty at the university.

In the last four years, enrollment at UWSP has decreased by 15 percent. Last year, the university’s tuition revenue was $6.8 million less than its peak enrollment in 2012-2013. This year, tuition revenue is expected to be lower as well.

Previously, UWSP’s tuition target, the number of students required to reach sustainable tuition revenue, was approximately 8,700. Last year, only 8,200 students were enrolled. Due to this decline of revenue, which partly funds the university, reductions to the internal budget are in the works for the upcoming years.

The expected budget for 2019-2020 is $2.5 million and the following year is expected to be $2 million of available tuition revenue.

With shrinking revenue totals, university services could dwindle in the gap of enrollment.

“IT is the life blood of any institution,” said Peter Zuge, chief information officer for IT.

The department is responsible for the campus’ networks, internet, software packages and other technological services. The service also assists students and faculty with troubleshooting account, computer and software issues.

IT receives most of its funding from student tech fees and from the institution itself, and in light of the reduction, is currently investigating alternative funding.

The department is hesitant to change service fees within the university because all sectors of the university are experiencing the same financial strains. IT is currently pursuing efforts to recruit and provide programs in order to reach out further to prospective students. This action will help down the road, but not at the moment.

The cut will mean a reduction of IT’s services, but it’s still uncertain which services will be affected. Critical services, such as campus wifi, will remain as is, but other services that aren’t as frequently used may be reduced or eliminated completely.

“We’re doing everything we can so that the students will see as little impact as possible,” said Zuge.

Shannon Columb

Reporter

Shannon.T.Columb@uwsp.edu