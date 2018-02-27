Local YMCA Searches for New CEO

The Steven Point YMCA is looking for a new executive director and CEO.

Dave Morgan, the previous director and CEO, left the Stevens Point area to take over as president and CEO of the YMCA in Greater Kalamazoo, Michigan. He served the local YMCA for 13 years.

“I will truly miss the people that made my job so easy there in Stevens Point,” Morgan said, “my staff, dozens of committed board members and committee members.”

Morgan explained that his job wouldn’t have been any easier without the community partners and the donors in our community that allowed the YMCA to have the ability to support children and families in need.

Morgan also said that he’s proud of the work the YMCA accomplished. The staff and volunteers worked hard to offer accommodating facilities and programs to the Stevens Point community.

“But what I was always most proud of was our ability to serve everyone regardless of their position in society, their religion, ethnicity, their socio-economic status or their abilities,” said Morgan.

Dan Newhouse is the interim executive director and CEO until the position is permanently filled.

Joe Seubert, senior director of operations at the SP-YMCA said that the hope is to get the position filled by June 1.

Suebert said they are on the lookout for someone who can lead the staff, make the connections in the city and has the ability to continue to fit the needs of the community.

Seubert explained that the hiring process starts at Y-USA which is based in Chicago. They post the job opening then send the applicants to Stevens Point.

“The hope is that the person will be a good fit for the community that we are. This is a great community to live and work in, here in Stevens Point,” Seubert said. “I may be a little biased, but to some Stevens Point is not the ideal size for them. For someone coming from a larger setting, they might not feel comfortable here.”

Seubert said that is why it’s important that the new CEO and executive director is a good fit because they need to be able to make the connections and build relationships with the community to help continue to bring in donors to continue to support the YMCA and their facilities.

