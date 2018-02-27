Registration Open for Farmshed Growing Collective

Farmshed Growing Collective started its registration in January and is accepting new applicants until March 15. This is a great opportunity for community members to contribute to the spread of local produce and learn to take care of thousands of different plants. The profits will go towards raising awareness and improvement of Farmshed’s downtown site.

“The collective started in 2013 and is now over 40 members strong,” Farmshed’s website states.

The group of Growing Collective members is made up of gardeners with diverse backgrounds and experiences. Community groups such as Central Wisconsin Environmental Station, Giving Gardens, Stevens Point Area Elementary School Gardens and Tomorrow River School District also contribute to the collective.

The gardeners at the collective start growing their plants at Farmshed’s greenhouse in the spring. They take care of the plants until the weather gets warmer and then transplant them outside. The collective grows different kinds of vegetables from seed, including heirloom, organic produce and unique breeds of peppers, herbs and tomatoes.

The Growing Collective membership prices range between $5 and $30. The price depends on how many plants members would like to pre-order. The members must also earn a certain amount of volunteer hours.

A Farmshed membership is needed in order to be the member of Growing Collective. Those who wish to volunteer without ordering their own plants can do so without a membership and free of charge. In return, they will have the opportunity to gain great gardening experience.

Volunteering at the collective entails planting seeds, transplanting produce, watering the plants and working closely with leaders who help others learn. Volunteers also help with the planning and organizing of the annual Memorial Day weekend plant sale, which takes place in May.

According to the Farmshed website, the Growing Collective values organic growing methods, collective leadership, sharing of knowledge and diversity among its members.

Jackie Mather, Farmshed volunteer coordinator, talked about the locals who make up members of the Growing Collective.

“Growing Collective is composed of multi-generational volunteers. The members can also bring their kids along, who can participate and experience the activities,” Mather said.

Farmshed will be hosting a new membership social on Tuesday, March 6, from 6 until 8 p.m. The get-together will welcome all new and returning members who want to know more about the upcoming program and meet fellow community members who have a shared passion for local high-quality produce.

Katie Shonia

Reporter

Ketevan.Shonia@uwsp.edu