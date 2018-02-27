Review: Tinder Triumph

I’m sure a couple of you reading this have downloaded Tinder at least once in your life, but have you ever actually gone on a date with someone you matched with?

I was extremely skeptical of Tinder and I disagreed with everyone that said they had met their “soulmate” on Tinder. Then, at a staff meeting, I suggested that one of the reporters should go on a date and test out Tinder. The story was, of course, given to me.

When I downloaded Tinder, it was fun at first, filling out my profile and bio. I even added that I was looking for a free meal and a date to my sister’s wedding. Men responded back that they would love to take me out to dinner. Even more wanted to come to the wedding, and then I realized this assignment wasn’t that difficult.

I ended up matching with someone I had matched with when I had Tinder my freshman year at the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point. I was hoping he didn’t remember that.

We talked for a bit on Tinder but later exchanged our numbers and set up a date for the next week.

Let me set up the night for you. I offered to pick this man up because it was his birthday.

When I went to pick him up, he walked out talking on his phone. I instantly regretted having this date. What man walks out of his house on the phone when the woman decides to drive? I then found out it was his mother calling to wish him a happy birthday, and I felt awful.

We then proceeded to the restaurant and talked about his parents and how strict they were on drinking, and I discovered we have a very similar family dynamic because it was close to how my family felt about the situation.

Once we got to the restaurant, we ordered our drinks and just got to chatting. The conversation went from talking about school, to our pets, family members and even a bit about our friends and roommates.

I will be completely honestly. I thought when I saw him walk out on his phone, I was picturing the worst date imaginable. I was prepared for awkward silences, moments where we disagreed on things, even me having to text my friends to come get me.

I was so nervous this guy was going to talk my ear off, not let me say a word and it was all going to be about him.

It was the complete opposite. He would acknowledge what I said, had a significant amount to add to the topic, finish what he was saying and then allow me to talk about my similar experiences.

It was bizarre how much we had in common. It felt as if he had searched my family on Facebook, found similarities and only talked about those certain subjects. The whole situation was rather unusual.

I tried paying for the bill because it was his birthday, but he would not allow that to happen. We sat in the restaurant until 15 minutes to close and we still had more to talk about. We talked the whole car ride home and he even invited me in.

I was a bit hesitant at first, but I thought, “Hey, this date isn’t too bad, and he seems like a nice guy. Let’s give it a shot.”

His roommates were extremely chill about the whole thing, which made me wonder how many girls this guy has brought home.

I don’t think that was the case because he later asked me on another date, so I guessed that things were going smoothly.

I will be honest with you, I thought this was going to be the worst experience of my life, but I honestly had a great time. I am still a bit skeptical of how this will turn out in the future, but Tinder dates, or any other dating app, may not be that bad.

If you can look past the cheesy pick up lines and are very open with what you are looking for on Tinder, I’m sure there is a match for everyone.

Samantha Brown

Reporter

Samantha.J.Brown@uwsp.edu