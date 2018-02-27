Softball Team Opens Season Under New Leadership

The University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point softball team opened its season on the road in Marquette, Michigan, with a 3-1 record after playing in a pair of doubleheaders for the annual Finlandia Dome Tournament on Feb. 24 and Feb. 25.

UWSP defeated Lakeland University 4-1 in the first game, Marian University 8-1 in the second game and Edgewood College 4-3 in the third game before falling 2-7 to Concordia University in the fourth game.

The new-look Pointers welcomed 10 first-year students to the roster this season as well as first-year head coach Ryan Konitzer, who joined the team in August 2017.

Konitzer, who previously served as head coach for Alverno College in Milwaukee, talked briefly about his transition into coaching for UWSP ahead of the weekend tournament series.

“Coming to Point, it’s definitely a lot different than where I came from. The talent of the athletes is a lot higher. I’ve been able to give them a lot more a lot sooner than I’ve been able to give other teams,” Konitzer said.

With a first-year head coach and a plethora of new players on the roster this year, the team has been working extra hard to develop team chemistry over the past few weeks, as senior infielder Averi Kanyuh explained.

“We’ve been putting our time in the gym and really working on defense and offense and then putting time in the weight room as well… trying to build team chemistry and get our plays down as much as we can indoors since we can’t be playing outdoors right now with the weather,” Kanyuh said.

After finishing 12-24 last season, the team enters 2018 with heightened expectations.

Senior outfielder Paige Allen outlined the team’s goals for this season.

“I think our biggest team goal is to make it to the conference tournament which we haven’t been to in like nine years… so that’s our biggest one… seeing how well we can do in the conference in general, improving our overall record from the last couple years,” Allen said.

Konitzer agreed that improvement on the team’s previous records was a point of emphasis this season and expressed confidence in his team’s ability to reverse the recent trend of losing seasons.

“I think that most people are sick of the losing that’s been going around, and I think we’re really ready to find more success… I think we’re very, very quick and very, very fast. Defensively, we’ve been pretty sound overall and having a lot better at bats. I think we’re going to put up a lot of runs,” Konitzer said.

The team returns to action against Bethel University on March 6.

