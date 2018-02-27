Wisconsin Solar Industry Remains Unshaded Despite Tarriff

In January, the Trump administration imposed a tariff on imported solar panels.

Robert Lighthize, U.S. trade representative, said that the tariff comes at the recommendation of the Trade Policy Committee based on information that U.S. producers were being hurt by imports.

“The President’s action makes clear again that the Trump administration will always defend American workers, farmers, ranchers and businesses in this regard,” Lighthize said in a press release.

The tariff will apply for four years, beginning at 30 percent the first year and dropping five percent each year.

The move has angered some solar panel installation companies who say that higher prices will hurt their business.

The Solar Energy Industries Association has opposed the move, saying that it will cancel or delay billions of dollars of solar investment and cost an estimated 23,000 jobs. Currently, solar panel manufacturing is mainly done overseas. The U.S. solar industry imports around 80 percent solar panel parts.

SEIA said that in 2016, out of 38,000 jobs in the solar manufacturing industry, only 2,000 were actually creating cells and panels. This indicates that production of cells and panels is not a large job creator in comparison to other aspects of the domestic solar manufacturing industry.

Doug Stingle is a consultant for Northwind Renewable Energy, a Stevens Point based energy cooperative which designs and installs solar electric system. Stingle said that he does not expect the tariff to greatly impact their business, since it would most likely have the greatest effect on very large-scale installations.

Nick Hylla, executive director of the Midwest Renewable Energy Association, is also optimistic about the future of solar even with the tariff. Hyllas said that, although the tariff will make solar more expensive, he expects the solar market to remain strong. Hylla said that this is because the cost of a solar cell makes up just a portion of the total project cost. Much of the project expense is in labor and permitting which he refers to as “the human cost.” This human cost continues to decline as the solar industry develops and becomes more efficient.

Hylla said that with the tariff, “it is quite possible that any increase in price will be offset by the decreasing cost of installing.”

Renewables have become increasingly competitive with fossil fuels. In 2017, new utility scale electricity installations were nearly evenly split between renewables and fossil fuels. These numbers are down from 2016 and 2015 when over 60 percent of new installations were renewables. Hylla believes that solar has some advantages over other energy sources since it can be produced at different scales and often generates power at peak energy consumption times.

Hylla said, “Regardless of the tariff the enduring value of solar will be there.”

Naomi Albert

Environment Editor

nalbe203@uwsp.edu