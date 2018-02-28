Symphonic Wind Ensemble Celebrates 50th Anniversary

The University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point Symphonic Wind Ensemble gathered in Michelsen Hall last Thursday, Feb. 22, to play a concert to honor their 50th year and the passionate, dedicated directors graced the music program since its foundation.

The ensemble took to the stage at 7:30 p.m. to play for the packed-in audience. They played music composed by Aaron Copland, Richard Wagner, Gustav Holst, John Newton and John Philip Sousa. The pieces were composed between 1835 and 1942.

The guest of honor was Donald Greene, who organized the Symphonic Wind Ensemble in the spring of 1968. The first of its kind in Wisconsin, the ensemble traveled all over the state to give performances for school assemblies and the public.

The other directors honored were Donald Schleicher, Dennis Glocke, James Arrowood, Scott Teeple and Brendan Caldwell. All past directors were present except Glocke, who could not attend, and Arrowood, who passed away in 2008 after a battle with chronic respiratory disease.

Through the event, faculty of the music program took the stage between performances to pay tribute to Greene and other directors.

Caldwell gave a touching and impassioned reflection on his friendship with the late Arrowood, bringing the audience to laughter as well as solemnity.

