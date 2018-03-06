Amazon Encourages Customers to Think Outside the Box

Amazon boxes are now taking on a second life with their new #morethanabox campaign.

Once consumers open up their boxes containing what they have most likely been waiting in anticipation to receive, they’ll notice a suggested use for the box itself printed on the opening flaps.

Some of these suggestions include majestic crown, roller coaster, steam engine, yoga mat and time capsule.

They also include “assembly instructions” to inform customers how to take advantage of this bonus product. For instance, the instructions for the majestic crown are: “1) Carefully place box atop royalty 2) Pinky out 3) Your best accent”

While this is a silly suggestion, other box suggestions invite more realistic action. The time capsule instructions read “1) Place box on floor 2) Carefully place awesome thing in box 3) Wait.”

Since every box is also printed with #morethanabox, it’s easy to turn to Twitter or Instagram and see how others are interpreting and acting on the prompts. Some have decided to follow the advice by actually filling the box with mementos, taping it shut and putting it aside to rediscover later in the future.

Searching this hashtag on Twitter also displays Tweets with images of other ways Amazon customers are reusing their boxes. One user showed how they broke down the boxes and used them as a cover for their vegetable garden, while another user converted their box into a bed for their cat.

Another hashtag that’s popping up on Amazon’s smaller boxes is #boxcraft. This is then accompanied with a mask cutout shaped like various animals, such as dogs, cats or pandas.

They issue a warning under the mask that adult supervision is required while using scissors, so it’s assumed that the target of this #boxcraft campaign is children. A Twitter search of the hashtag results in many Tweets from happy parents beaming about their child’s creative use of the mask or even the entire box itself.

Since the labels and instructions for both #morethanabox and #boxcraft are so vague and silly, it leaves room for interpretation and creativity.

This is an incredibly clever marketing strategy since the humor is unexpected to customers who were just expecting an average box. Those who think it’s funny might then post about it on Snapchat, Facebook, Instagram, Twitter or any other social media site they use. Soon enough, social circles are talking about Amazon in a positive light.

The ad campaign is also eco-friendly since the bottom line is to encourage recycling of the box in any way possible.

Amazon simply wants their customers to realize what cats and children have already known for decades: it’s more than a box.

Elizabeth Olson

Arts & Entertainment Editor

Eolso148@uwsp.edu