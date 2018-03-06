Cheers to Taste of Wisconsin

Friday night, I walked into Taste of Wisconsin with an empty stomach and a thirst ready to be quenched. With an assortment of beers and wines from all across the state, everyone was ready to indulge in Wisconsin’s finest. Many people came with friends in hopes to try some new beers, hang out and catch up.

I was accompanied by a few of my beer enthusiast friends, well knowing we were to hit every booth. Making our way around the crowded room, the atmosphere was cheerful and light-hearted as friends, professors, alumni and community members were sharing laughs and conversations. The vendors, too, had a lot of character. Passionate about their beer or wine, their knowledge of the processes and elements within each brew was impressive. Many of them were incredibly personable as well; looking to find out more about Stevens Point, our interests and any unique beer stories we had.

Moving around the room, I was open to trying everything. Central Waters Brewing Company, Sunset Point Winery, Winery of Wisconsin, Lakefront Brewery and Ale Asylum were all present. Each had an assortment of ambers, lagers, IPA’s, sours and new releases. Each distributor sent us off with warm “cheers.”

There were a few food vendors at Taste of Wisconsin as well and I could tell this excited almost everyone. Nasonville Dairy is a family owned dairy farm in Marshfield, WI. They brought an assortment of their cheeses that certainly paired well with each beer. My favorite was the spicy ghost pepper cheese that held its heat for a while, but Central Waters Horseshoes and Handgrenades was the perfect refreshing finish.

As the evening continued, my stomach began to reach its full capacity, but this did not stop me or my friends. Free beer is hard to pass up. Cheers!

Nomin Erdenebileg

Photo Editor

nerde881@uwsp.edu

Alyssa Giaimo

Reporter

agiai848@uwsp.edu