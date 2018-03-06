Farmshed to Host Beekeeping Workshop

Central Rivers Farmshed will be buzzing on Saturday, March 17, as Buzz Vahradian presents a beekeeping workshop.

Vahradian, a 1979 graduate of University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point, has been beekeeping for 24 years and owns a small business, V’s Bees in Wautoma.

The workshop will focus on a number of topics including honeybee biology, when and where to get bees, required equipment, honey harvesting and honeybee diseases and pests.

“People have the understanding of how important bees are and that there’s something wrong,” said Vahradian.

Vahradian manages about 35 hives and last year produced 1,850 pounds of honey, which he sold at the end of his driveway. His honey is also sold wholesale at local stores. Vahradian has presented beekeeping workshops at Farmshed for several years and is a strong advocate for bees.

“If I can do it, anybody can do it,” Vahradian said. He encourages everyone to look into beekeeping because it can be done anywhere, including cities.

Wisconsin ranks as one of the top honey-producing states in the nation, despite its lack of commercial beekeepers. All the beekeepers in the state are either hobbyists or small business owners, like Vahradian.

According to the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, state honeybee populations had a morality rate of 45 percent in 2017. Bees are vital pollinators, especially for an agricultural state like Wisconsin.

“If the pollinators are in decline, our food system is going to be crashing,” said Vahradian.

Bees have faced a number of threats in recent years including mites, malnutrition and colony collapse disorder.

Colony collapse disorder is the mass disappearance of bees in a colony. Its causes are uncertain, but pesticides, pathogens and changing habitats are some possible factors. The disorder has put a massive strain on the nation’s honey production industry, which is already under high pressure due to the increasing demand for honey.

Wisconsin’s peak colony loss was between March and June 2017 when 20 percent of colonies were reported lost. Between April and June of 2017 only four percent of colonies were lost. Vahradian has not experienced colony collapse disorder, but in the last five years he’s lost his colonies three times during the winter due to unknown reasons.

“We should be paying attention to the native and non-native pollinators,” said Vahradian. He encourages everyone to attend his workshop to learn more about the issues affecting bees. The workshop is open to anyone who wants to start beekeeping or is fascinated with bees and wants to learn more about them.

The workshop is from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, March 17, at Central Rivers Farmshed in Stevens Point. Tickets cost $50 or $40 for Farmshed members. Lunch is included with the fee and advanced registration is required. If interested, tickets can be purchased at the event’s page on the Farmshed’s website.

Shannon Columb

Reporter

shannon.t.columb@uwsp.edu