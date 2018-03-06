The Wisconsin Center for Wildlife at the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point is hosting its fourth lecture series, “Fish and Wildlife of the Great Lakes Region.” The seminar series gives students an opportunity to learn from experienced professionals on topics that may not be covered in their ordinary class material.

Scott Hygnstrom, director of the Wisconsin Center for Wildlife, said that the series, “Helps to increase the knowledge and awareness of our students, staff and faculty in a wide range of topics and issues.”

The seminar series began in 2015, with a series on wolf ecology and management. The following year, the topic was forest wildlife. Last year, the series centered around wetlands and waterfowl. Presenters are experts in the field and work at universities or state agencies.

In previous years, several UWSP staff members shared research. This year the presenters are from Michigan, Minnesota and Idaho.

For the first time this year, the series is combining the disciplines of fish and wildlife. Two years ago, the disciplines of forestry and wildlife were combined.

“This looked like a unique opportunity to pull together students and faculty in fish and wildlife and crossing those disciplines,” Hygnstrom said.

In the past, the series has been popular among students and community members. Since its first lecture on Feb. 7, this year’s series continues to fill seats.

Next year’s series topic and speakers has yet to be decided by the sponsors. Hygnstrom hopes seminar series become part of the culture of UWSP in the future.

Presentations are held in Room 170 in Trainer Natural Resource building. The hour-long presentations will be held on Wednesdays at 3:30 p.m., are free to attend and are open to both students and community members.

March 7 – Getting Our Bearings: Reorienting Black Bear Ecology with David Williams, Ph. D

Explore how different population densities and landscape contexts affect black bears in the Lower Peninsula of Michigan.

March 14 – Changes in the Lake Michigan Food Web Following Dreissenid Mussel Invasion with Charles Madenjian, Ph. D

Upon the arrival of quagga mussels in 2004, a decline in Diporeia mussels impacted the Lake Michigan food web by reducing growth and energy density. Despite reduced primary production, whitefish, which are important to Lake Michigan’s commercial fishing industry, and salmonines, one of the top predators in the lake, are thriving. Learn why in this lecture.

April 4 – Reintroducing Native Predator: Multiple Objectives and Good Science with Roger Powell, Ph.D

Even though reintroducing native predators has historic roots, few populations have been monitored. Learn how fishers adapt to being reintroduced to a managed landscape through tested hypotheses concerning fisher biology.

April 11 – Case Studies from Red Wolves and Great Lake Wolves with Lisette Waits, Ph.D

Through studying North American wolves, learn how hybridization, a natural process, poses challenges, such as extinction and taxonomic uncertainties, to conservation and management.

April 18 – There and Back with Richard Crossley

Crossley will share his experience traveling 16,000 miles from New Jersey to northern Alaska as he worked on The Crossley ID Guide: Waterfowl. He will tell tales of interesting people he met, extraordinary places he visited and how he lived out of his truck during his wild adventure.

For more information on the lectures and speakers, visit the event’s website: https://www.uwsp.edu/conted/ConfWrkShp/Pages/FishandWildlife.aspx

Shannon Columb

Reporter

shannon.t.columb@uwsp.edu