Get ready to Sham-ROCK with A Capella UWSP

Get ready to Sham-ROCK with A Capella UWSP

Posted by: Anyon Rettinger March 7, 2018

For the first time ever, A Capella UWSP is hosting two concerts in one semester.

Their upcoming March concert, appropriately titled Sham-ROCK, will be taking place on March 14 at 7 p.m. in the Encore of the Dreyfus University Center. The performance will feature all four a cappella groups in the organization: On Point, The Point Pitches, Sforzando and TBA.

Groups will perform for approximately 20 minutes each with an intermission in the middle. During the break, audience members can mingle with the ensembles and enjoy snacks provided by them.

The student musicians were excited to sell out their last concert on Dec. 2, 2017, turning away a long line of audience members who hadn’t purchased tickets in advance. As a result, Sham-ROCK is primarily geared towards University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point students, specifically those who were turned away and unable to make the last concert.

Tickets are on sale now at University Information and Tickets, or online. Free tickets are also available to students the day of the concert with a UWSP student ID, however it’s highly recommended to reserve tickets in advance, as A Capella UWSP expects this concert to sell out again.

 

Megan Cichon
Contributor
Megan.A.Cichon@uwsp.edu

About Anyon Rettinger

Anyon Rettinger
I am a senior at UW-Stevens Point studying communication with an emphasis in public relations and a minor in music performance. As the co-editor-in-chief, I write editorials occasionally but I primarily focus my energy into administratively managing the staff and driving content. Away from The Pointer, I am the PR Director of the UWSP chapter of PRSSA, a campus tour guide, work as a communication and marketing specialist and university blogger in University Communication and Marketing and a marketing consultant for CREATE Portage County. In my free time, I listen to a lot of music, sing and play piano, blog and work as a freelance publicist and designer. I travel as much as I can and like to think I am a decent photographer (check out my Instagram, @i.am.anyon). A few of my favorite things include Waitress The Musical, furniture, boneless wings, journals and mojitos. Follow my social media platforms to learn more about me and my work!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

The Pointer © Copyright 2018 - Web hosting provided by Smith System Services.