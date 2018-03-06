Get ready to Sham-ROCK with A Capella UWSP

For the first time ever, A Capella UWSP is hosting two concerts in one semester.

Their upcoming March concert, appropriately titled Sham-ROCK, will be taking place on March 14 at 7 p.m. in the Encore of the Dreyfus University Center. The performance will feature all four a cappella groups in the organization: On Point, The Point Pitches, Sforzando and TBA.

Groups will perform for approximately 20 minutes each with an intermission in the middle. During the break, audience members can mingle with the ensembles and enjoy snacks provided by them.

The student musicians were excited to sell out their last concert on Dec. 2, 2017, turning away a long line of audience members who hadn’t purchased tickets in advance. As a result, Sham-ROCK is primarily geared towards University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point students, specifically those who were turned away and unable to make the last concert.

Tickets are on sale now at University Information and Tickets, or online. Free tickets are also available to students the day of the concert with a UWSP student ID, however it’s highly recommended to reserve tickets in advance, as A Capella UWSP expects this concert to sell out again.

