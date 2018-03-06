“Going PRo” Conference Offers Peek Behind the Curtain of Sports Public Relations

On March 2 and 3, nine students from the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point Public Relations Student Society of America chapter flocked to Chicago to attend the “Going PRo” regional conference at DePaul University.

The two-day public relations gathering featured a series of presentations, agency tours and networking opportunities to give students an inside look at careers in the sports public relations field and enable them to establish connections with other students and professionals.

The program kicked off Friday morning with company tours, which divided students into groups for visits to a variety of businesses, firms and agencies in the Chicago area.

Abby Maliszewski, freshman communication major with an emphasis in public relations, described her experience looking at a Major League Baseball case study.

“In this session, we were given a problem–which was sustainability in MLB–and put in teams to figure out the best solution,” Maliszewski said.

Saturday consisted of a series of breakout sessions similar to tours on Friday with three to four professionals, where students could choose to attend sessions based on their own preferences and interests.

Maliszewski chose to attend the Chicago Sports Commission and Ketchum sessions.

“They talked about how Chicago programs and attracts big sporting events–such as NCAA tournaments and the NFL Draft–to come to their city,” Maliszewski said.

“Next, I attended a session with Ketchum, a global PR firm that has clients such as Schmuckers, Milkbone, Samsung and Proctor and Gamble. They worked at the Winter Olympics this year to find athletes to help promote their products.”

After reflecting on their time spent in Chicago last weekend, UWSP students appreciated the opportunity to gain insights from industry professionals and agreed that the conference was a valuable learning experience.

Valerie Every, junior communication major with an emphasis in public relations, found the conference enlightening because it presented new career options that she hadn’t considered previously.

“I have been really focused on working for one specific team in their PR department. After this conference, I have come back with a variety of opportunities to explore when looking for jobs over the next two years. For example, I want to work in sports or athletics because I have always enjoyed event planning. After the conference, I realized that if I want, I can combine my love for athletics and event planning by exploring a career with a city or state sports commission,” Every said.

Similarly, Samantha Maass, senior communication major with an emphasis in public relations and PRSSA president, remarked on the value of PRSSA conferences as an extension of work in the classroom.

“I had a lot of fun learning from professionals in the field! You can learn a lot of skills from classes, but nothing compares to meeting and learning from professionals in the field and visiting where they work. These conferences are such a great learning and networking opportunity,” Maass said.

