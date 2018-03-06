How Do We Talk about School Shootings?

It is almost impossible to conceptualize the violence and chaos caused by school shootings, but perhaps, even more difficult is to imagine that kind of violence happening on the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point campus.

The campus so peaceful that the only time the word “gun” is heard is deer season. But just weeks after the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Florida, conceptualizing gun violence at UWSP is exactly what happened. On Monday, March 5, leaders of the Stevens Point campus and community gathered for an active shooter training held in the Trainer Natural Resources building.

The tone in the room was somber and the leaders of the training, Sergeant Tony Zblewski and Lieutenant Robert Heibler both seemed to regret that this was a subject that they needed to prepare students for.

“I apologize that our world has turned to that, that we have to teach our children how to survive,” Zblewski said.

But that doesn’t mean that Zblewski and Heibler didn’t want students to think about what they would do in the emergency event of an active shooter on campus.

Heibler demonstrated to students how to use a tornoquette and then, leaning down to knock on a faux-wooden desk, said, “Take a look at the stuff, get familiar with it. In case, God forbid, you ever need it.”

Corinna Neeb, emergency management specialist at UWSP, lead a portion of the training dealing with emergency medical supplies which are located inside every emergency defibrillator on campus.

Neeb, who has worked at UWSP for five years, said in recent years she has seen more organizations and departments on campus begin to request trainings that include the active shooter component.

“The basic premise in what we encourage folks to do in a situation like this is to make sure they have their options in mind, and those three options are run, hide or fight,” Neeb said.

Neeb also encouraged students present to be proactive in reporting students who appear distressed to university police, other campus authorities, or by using an online anonymous report form.

The training was put on by the Student Law Enforcement Agency and co-sponsored by Student Government Association and Veterans Club.

Bobby Uttecht, senior natural resources planning major, said the club had this active shooter training planned before the high school shooting in Florida happened. Uttecht received similar training while he was at the University of Wisconsin-Parkside and thought it was a good opportunity for students.

Zblewski said, “I hope and pray that none of you will experience combat first aid and I hope none of you will experience some of the things that are going on in this world today. But I also hope that you’ll think about it.”

Olivia De Valk

News Editor

odeva199@uwsp.edu