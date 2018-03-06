Humans of Point

Maggie Burie is a junior communication sciences and disorders major.

What’s your favorite book and why?

One of my favorite books is a collection of Brer Rabbit stories our mom would read to us as kids. The book was incredibly old and some of the pages were ripped, but it was almost magical when she read those stories. Our mom would use different voices and we would laugh so much at the ridiculous escapades of this rabbit! That book encompasses a lot of good memories for me.

What’s one book that you really hope will be turned into a movie?

Oh man, that’s tough. I really want “And Then There Were None” by Agatha Christie to be a movie. I’ve read it a few times, and it’s still as suspenseful and engaging as it was the first read. Apparently there’s a really old version, but I can’t find a copy, so it’s time for a reboot!

If you could meet any character from a book, who would it be and why?

There’s a children’s book titled “The Maggie B.” It’s about a girl and her brother James and their day on their boat that she named after herself–Maggie B. There’s a garden and a small farm on the boat, which is pretty unrealistic, but neat. Reading the book, it feels so homey and comforting. Plus, the main character literally has my name, plus I also have a younger brother James. It’s just so perfect.