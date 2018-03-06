Review: “Metamorphoses” Provides a Visual and Emotional Feast

Share ! tweet



University of Stevens-Point theatre students delivered a captivating experience in their first weekend of performances for Mary Zimmerman’s “Metamorphoses.”

The play, directed by Alan Patrick Kenny, assistant professor of musical theatre at the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point, focuses on myths written by the Roman poet Ovid. A series of vignettes center around a shallow pool of water that lives center stage. The language of the play is poetic in nature, but contemporary multimedia and music are used to relate the stories to an audience in 2018.

Entering the theater, it is easy to get awestruck by the set design. All eyes were immediately drawn to the pool of water center stage. Housing water onstage is not an easy feat, so I commend the set designers and crew for pulling it off seamlessly. Large tattered writing in indecipherable characters hung like ivy from the proscenium. A light fog drifted over the set. The show had not even started, and the audience knew they were in for a visual treat.

One of the first vignettes centered around the story of the wealthy King Midas. Midas, played by sophomore BFA acting major Dakotah Brown, was given a humorous greed-obsessive fat cat embodiment while still retaining vulnerability. After being granted a wish by the god Bacchus, Midas wishes to have everything he touches turned into gold. This brings about a hilarious impromptu dance break from Midas to celebrate his newfound ability.

The story of Alcyone and Ceyx included stunning visual moments. After Ceyx is killed by the god Poseidon, the goddess Aphrodite allows his widow to be visited by his spirit. Ceyx’s spirit featured him in a long cloak and holding a small projector in front of him. The projector shone onto his face, giving him the illusion of a ghostly figure. I remember getting chills as he slowly entered onto the stage. Technologically, it’s the coolest moment of the show.

Another scene includes a memorable performance from freshman musical theatre major Anabelle Xiong and junior BFA acting major Damarko Gordy-Dean. Xiong portrays Hunger, a spirit that possesses a godless man and forces him to have an insatiable appetite. Xiong’s feral and animalistic movements and gestures helped her fully embody the character. A commitment and energy from Gordy-Dean helped create a scene the audience couldn’t take their eyes from.

One of my favorite vignettes focused on the characters Eros and Psyche, in which Psyche falls in love with the god Eros. Eros, portrayed by freshman acting major Sage Siepert, glided onstage completely nude and blindfolded. Psyche, sophomore BFA acting student Elena Cramer, shared great chemistry with Siepert and provided a brave vulnerable performance. The scene was beautiful and tender, bringing subtext behind the phrase “love is blind.”

Throughout “Metamorphoses”, spectacle and emotional depth worked together to provide a truly unique experience. Although the character’s stories of transformations are focused, the audience may just feel like they have changed as well. Bravo to this talented ensemble of actors.