Review: Students Present “Transformative” Piece of Theater

Audience members were treated to fresh retellings of classical stories at the opening of Mary Zimmerman’s “Metamorphases” at the Noel Fine Arts Center on Friday.

The play showcases classic myths from the Roman poet Ovid, but like the characters in the stories themselves, all is not as it seems. Though the tales may be thousands of years old, they are presented with much modern flair that brings the past into the present with stunning clarity.

“Metamorphases” is directed by Alan Patrick Kenny, assistant professor of musical theatre at the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point, and under his guidance Ovid’s well-known stories are re-vamped; actors wear modern clothing in many of the scenes, and any audience member who is familiar with current pop music will recognize the play’s “soundtrack.” There are no lutes and harps to be found in these ancient stories; instead, the action plays out to top 40 tracks like Miley Cyrus’s “Malibu” and Adele’s “Hello.”

In a time when smash hits like “Hamilton” are bringing historical dramas up to speed with our current social and political climate, the setting is perfect for a Bacchus that has a penchant for the clubs, and an underworld populated with punk rockers and other assorted rebels.

The wow-factor of this play permeates all facets of production. Not only are the costumes a spectacle in themselves, but there is a large pool of water in the center of the stage that the cast utilizes frequently to enhance the “changing” nature of the characters and the positions they find themselves in.

“Metamorphases” proves that no matter how many years may pass, we will always be moved by a story. It’s in our nature. Whether it be telling stories around a fire or on a stage, the messages are universal: love, loss, redemption, hope.

The actors onstage were in tune with these messages. Each of the ensemble cast gave a moving and authentic performance that was rich and full of the subtleties that can only be found in a live performance. They were experts in creating an intimacy both between each other and the audience that seemed to be palpable.

“Metamorphases” is a ground-breaking play for campus in many ways. In keeping with the modern and intense nature of the stories, this particular performance features nudity, as true to the script. Though this pushed both the actors and the audience out of their comfort zones, it was something done with poise and tact, and added a layer of beauty to the story in which it was showcased. This nod to the classical attitude about nudity was a surprisingly modest addition in a culture that has done nothing but sexualize the human body. In their production of “Metamorphases,” the human body became art. It became a tool for telling a story.

There is something for everyone at this production. Though not necessarily a “family show”, there is a story to touch every heart, no matter the effects this frigid winter has had on it.

Performances of “Metamorphases” run through next weekend at the Noel Fine Arts Center. Showings are at 7:30 pm this Thursday through Saturday.