DNR Challenges Court Decision to Revoke Eight High-Capacity Well Permits

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources is appealing a court decision to revoke eight high-capacity well permits. The circuit court decision to revoke the permits was made in October and filed by the environmental group Clean Wisconsin.

The permits were originally issued in 2016, after Brad Schimel, state attorney general, stated that the DNR does not have the authority to consider cumulative environmental impacts of proposed and existing wells on neighboring water resources.

Clean Wisconsin claimed that the DNR is responsible under the state constitution’s Public Trust Doctrine to evaluate the impacts of high capacity wells on the nearby waterways because the wells lower water levels of streams and lakes. The circuit court judge ruled in favor of Clean Wisconsin.

The issue started seven years ago when the Supreme Court ruled that the DNR should be looking at the total environmental impacts of high capacity wells before granting permits. The DNR was taken to court at one point, due to extreme decreases in the water level of one of the state lakes.

Following that year, the DNR spent a short period of time reviewing high capacity wells and rejecting those that were too harmful to the environment. This resulted in Schimel issuing his opinion, superseding the Supreme Court’s authority.

After the DNR adopted the attorney general’s opinion, the judge at the Dane County court demanded that the agency abide by the Supreme Court’s decision. Ultimately, this is the decision being appealed by the DNR today.

Aside from everyday water use, in the state of Wisconsin, high capacity wells are used for economic needs such as irrigation water, followed closely by municipal and industrial use.

George Kraft, former University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point professor of water resources and director of the Center for Watershed Science and Education, explains that any time the water is pumped from the ground, the aquifer levels go down and the natural flow of the water is interrupted. Central Wisconsin has the highest concentration of high-capacity wells, with a quarter of all the groundwater pumped in the state, 85 percent of which goes to irrigation. As a result, the natural water levels have been significantly lowered.

“There are lakes that I used to go picnic at when I was a student that current date students wouldn’t go to anymore because the water levels are too low,” Kraft said.

When asked what he thought about the DNR appealing the decision to revoke high capacity well permits, Kraft said, “I think it is a shame because now they are actively defending people who are going to dry up our lakes and streams and not only are they appealing that decision but until that appeal is heard they are not reviewing any wells anymore.”

The DNR’s own analysis showed that many wells around Lake Emily and the surrounding areas pump too much groundwater causing great damage to the wetlands.

Katie Shonia

Reporter

Ketevan.Shonia@uwsp.edu