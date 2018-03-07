Editorial: Fly on the Wall and a Faded Bumper Sticker

It was a rough day yesterday for the College of Letters and Science at the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point.

We all, staff, students and faculty alike, started our day with a death sentence. It was not unironic that it was a bulleted list that delivered the news. We didn’t even warrant a full sentence, just a bullet point, a bullet wound in the heart of the university, our alma mater.

Chancellor Bernie Patterson had the unfortunate job of pulling that trigger, under the subject line of “Reimagining the university.” At 10:32 a.m. on Monday, March 5, 2018, Patterson’s email delivered a digest of the proposal of upcoming changes to the programs at UWSP in order to address our declining enrollment and resulting budget crisis.

A paragraph of the email read, “Importantly, we remain committed to ensuring every student who graduates from UW-Stevens Point is thoroughly grounded in the liberal arts, as well as prepared for a successful career path. You learn to communicate well, think critically and creatively, solve problems, be analytical and innovative and work well in teams. This is the value of earning a bachelor’s degree.”

Yet, in the attached PDF was a graphic.

American studies, art, English, French, geography, geoscience, German, history, music literature, philosophy, political science, sociology and Spanish are all majors “proposed to end.” All but one of those is housed in the College of Letters and Science, the home of our humanities.

A follow-up email was sent out to students at 2:02 p.m. later that day with the full proposal attached.

The full document is available at https://www.uwsp.edu/forkintheroad/Documents/Point%20Forward.pdf.

The key question at this point is input.

The proposal reads, “Fortunately, we have already defined this identity in the Partnership for Thriving Communities. Our strategic plan was crafted over a period of years through an open, collaborative, and thoughtful process with broad input from campus and community stakeholders. Since its completion, this plan has been further refined and sharpened, again with broad input from students, faculty, staff, and community members. As a result, UW-Stevens Point already has a clear vision and sense of purpose around which to make these resource decisions. What we need to do now is implement this vision, connecting strategic goals to resource allocation by taking seriously the guiding principles outlined below.”

Yet, while the university has been facing budget issues for years, the discourse has not been open to students until, fundamentally, this semester.

As an English major, I spend my days in the Collins Classroom Center, the hub of the humanities at UWSP. Never have I seen such distress and camaraderie, so much conversation without anything to say. Because, what can you say?

“Our program is dying,” is the only thing to say. But we all already knew that.

I was in California this weekend for a journalism conference. When I told one of my fellow journalists that I was from Wisconsin, his first question was “Is Scott Walker still governor?”

That is Wisconsin’s legacy. The name Scott Walker, the symbol for devaluing education, is the current hallmark of the state.

When I was leaving campus yesterday, I saw a disheartening embodiment of this attitude. On the back of a car parked on campus was a fading bumper sticker. It read, “Save Wisconsin: Recall Scott Walker.” The black-and-white sticker looked like it had been on that bumper for years, probably since the 2012 recall campaign. But it was now torn on the corner and hidden behind a layer of Wisconsin road salt. An indelible but weakening hope for reviving the state.

I don’t know what “input” the administration at UWSP is basing their decisions on, but I can speak to the input I saw yesterday.

It was heartbreak to watch my professors and peers struggle to put into words the pain, disappointment and confusion they felt for our present situation as passionate, confident and employable members of the English Department. I saw people stopping in the hall to talk about Chancellor Patterson’s email. I watched the Facebook posts of outcry fill my newsfeed. I walked through the echoing silence of not knowing what to say.

I wanted to stay in the CCC as a fly on the wall, bearing witness to all of this, and I found myself wishing the administration were there too, seeing the aftermath of the attack they sent our way.

I would not feel I was doing my duty as a representative of the student body at The Pointer if I did not share what I saw yesterday, if I did not give others the opportunity to look at the College of Letters and Science through my fly eyes on March 5, 2018, by way of this editorial.

You want student input? That’s where you’ll find it: in CCC classrooms after class, in what students say to their professors in their offices, in students’ posts on social media, in what is printed in the student newspaper.

Kathryn Wisniewski

Co-Editor-in-Chief

kwisn877@uwsp.edu