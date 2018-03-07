The Story Behind “American Creed” Star, Tegan Griffith

Tegan Griffith, veteran and University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point communication student, recently starred in the documentary “American Creed.” Since then, she has been traveling from Pensacola, Pennsylvania to Austin, Texas.

Griffith has done a lot of work for Iraq and Afghanistan Veterans of America in Washington, D.C. During that time, she heard that the film company, Citizen Film, was looking for a female veteran to tell her story. It took a few months of discussing, but Citizen Film decided to go with Griffith.

It wasn’t the most glamorous life Griffith was living during the filming.

Griffith said, “There was a point where I had to stop because we were talking quite a bit about fellow Marines that were killed in Iraq and the sacrifices my family made. It completely overwhelmed me.”

After that, Griffith did take some time to go see her doctor at the Madison Veteran Affairs Hospital and joined an outpatient mental health program.

“I realized I was doing a lot for other people and not so much for myself,” Griffith said. “The film was a reality check that I can’t be an advocate for other veterans unless I took care of myself and my concerns.”

Griffith has since been working with 10 PBS stations who either invited her to sit on a panel with the station or college or to participate in community engaged activities.

Griffith said, “It’s been really fun being able to speak to younger adults about what is on their minds, especially now.”

During her time in Scranton, Pennsylvania, Griffith got the opportunity to speak with 125 students ranging from 14 to 18 years old.

Griffith said, “They were very concerned about the sate of this nation and how powerless they feel because they don’t feel like they are being heard by people older than them.”

To Griffith, being a veteran is an opportunity to meet other veterans, but also it has given her the opportunity to work with large professional networks like The White House. She believes that being a veteran is “very rewarding but it’s not an identity I’d like to run with for the rest of my life.”

After graduation in May, she hopes that things will settle down, but she will always remain active in the communities that she belongs to.

Griffith knows that this was an opportunity of a lifetime and she is very grateful to those that have helped her along the way. Her professors in the communication department, along with her writing tutor in the TLC were a big help by being so accommodating.

Samantha Brown

Reporter

Samantha.J.Brown@uwsp.edu