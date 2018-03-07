We Need to Keep Talking: Journalism Can Spark Conversation

As we walk along a quiet street in Long Beach, California, we see a head of brown curls emerging from the top of a ragged sleeping bag. The woman they belong to, who looks barely past her teens, sits up and rubs her eyes, smiling at her neighbor who is also nestled among his bedding. The two are situated under the arch of a high, large office building.

They are not an unusual sight in this neighborhood, where many street corners and doorways serve as temporary beds. However, they do contrast sharply with their affluent surroundings. The next street over is lined with trendy restaurants and boutiques with brightly painted signs and prices which our college student budgets can barely handle. As you follow this road closer to the beach, the buildings become increasingly glamorous, ending with glossy high-rise hotels which border the ocean’s edge.

As a small-town Midwesterner, this juxtaposition of poverty and wealth seems strange. But it was just one of many contrasts we had witnessed since landing in California for a college journalism conference that Friday.

Long Beach, it seems, is the city of contradictions, where the palm fringed beach is also plagued with plastic and bumper to bumper traffic sets the foreground for magnificent sunsets. This is what makes the city the perfect setting to learn about journalism; it serves as a case study for the nuances and diversity we as writers attempt to express.

Journalists write about contradictions because reality is full of them. The truth is complicated. That is what makes it difficult to tell, but it is still what journalists strive for, to write the difficult truths that people might not want to talk about.

The speakers at the conference offered inspiring examples of this work. We heard from professional journalists who spent nights sleeping in their cars trying to cover stories, took risks and interviewed sources many times to gain a richer understanding of their perspectives. But the work of our peers at other college newspapers was equally inspiring; many were tackling complex issues such as the distinction between hate speech and free speech or reports of sexual assault on campus.

Through their work, these journalists are informing others about issues which needed to be brought to light, and in doing so, sparking much needed dialogue. This what makes the age of “fake news” so unsettling. Critical thinking and skepticism are essential, but if we dismiss everything that makes us uncomfortable as “fake news” we are doing ourselves a disservice, it is just too easy.

Hearing their stories, I felt empowered to find the stories that need to be told on our little campus. We may not be a big city like Long Beach, but the people make the story and our community like any, is made up of a web of voices and perspectives. I hope that The Pointer can have a role in sparking this dialogue by keeping our campus informed.

At the weekend’s close, as we weaved through traffic in route to the Los Angeles airport, I was struck by the image of the palm trees framed by distant snow-capped mountains. Snow and palm trees, another striking contradiction. Contradictions, ambiguity and gray areas, this complexity is precisely what journalism strives to capture.

Naomi Albert

Environment Editor

